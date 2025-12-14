Batadrava gears up for Amit Shah visit, Chief Secretary reviews preparations ahead of inauguration

Batadrava is witnessing heightened administrative and cultural activity ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is set to inaugurate the Batadrava project on December 29. In the run-up to the high-profile event, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota conducted a comprehensive inspection of the project site to assess preparedness and review final arrangements.



Dr Kota was accompanied by Batadrava MLA Rupak Sharma, Assam Police IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, Secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Sudarshan Thakur, along with several senior administrative and police officials.



During the inspection, the Chief Secretary reviewed key facilities developed under the project, including artistically designed guest houses, an auditorium inspired by Sattriya culture featuring temple drum-style percussion architecture, a research centre designed in the Khol-style layout, a skill development centre shaped in a boat-style arrangement, and a theatre conceptualised in a Japi-style design. He also inspected the main entrance complex and the helipad, emphasising the importance of timely completion and seamless coordination.



Dr Kota closely monitored the final-stage works and issued necessary instructions to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance of the inauguration.



The Batadrava project inauguration is expected to draw around 50,000 Vaishnav devotees from across Assam. The event will be marked by grand cultural presentations, with 2,000 musicians and thousands of performers showcasing the rich Sattriya heritage of the state to welcome the Union Home Minister.