BCCI to honour Zubeen Garg with special tribute at Women’s World Cup opening ceremony

In a moving tribute to one of India’s most beloved musical icons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a special program in memory of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The homage will take place during the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup on September 30 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium.





BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the 40-minute segment will celebrate Garg’s extraordinary journey as a musician, composer, actor, and cultural ambassador. The program will highlight his vast contributions to Indian music and culture, tracing a career that spanned over three decades.





Fondly known as the “heartbeat of Assam,” Garg’s legacy remains unparalleled, with over 34,000 songs recorded in more than 40 languages. His versatility and artistic brilliance transcended regional and linguistic barriers, making him an enduring figure in India’s cultural landscape.





The initiative has been widely welcomed by fans and cultural organisations across the Northeast and beyond, who regard the tribute as a fitting honour to a legend whose voice united communities and inspired generations.





The ceremony will coincide with the first match of the Women’s World Cup, bringing together the worlds of sports and music in a powerful moment of remembrance.