In a shocking display of arrogance and abuse of power, Bilasipara MLA Shamsul Huda allegedly assaulted a contractor's employee, Sahidur Rahman, during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of an RCC bridge at Daikhowa Market.

Speaking with Sahidur Rahman, the visibly distressed Sahidur Rahman, who works as a mohri for Avinash Agarwal, recounted the ordeal. "I was just carrying out my duties when MLA Huda, without any provocation, assaulted me. I never expected such treatment from a public representative. It was humiliating and painful," Rahman said.

He further expressed that he was left in shock and disbelief at the MLA’s violent behavior over such a trivial matter. The incident has triggered strong reactions from the people of Dhubri, who have condemned MLA Huda’s actions in no uncertain terms.



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Monsur Rahman, organising secretary central committee Raijor Dal, expressed their anger, stating that such ‘Hooliganism’ by an elected representative is unacceptable and sets a dangerous precedent. The incident, which has been widely condemned, when MLA Huda beat Rahman with a banana tree over a minor issue, leaving the employee humiliated and shaken.

Civil society organizations, political observers, and the public at large have demanded strict action against MLA Huda. "Such behavior brings disrepute to the office he holds. An apology alone is not enough. Legal action should follow to ensure that no leader feels entitled to abuse power like this," said a local activist.

As the pressure mounts, Sahidur Rahman has confirmed that he will be filing a formal complaint, and calls for justice are growing louder. All eyes are now on the authorities to ensure that this incident does not go unpunished.