An escort vehicle of BTC chief Pramod Boro's convoy met with an accident last night resulting in the death of one police personnel and three others being injured. The accident took place at 11th mile on the Rangia-Bhutan road in Tamulpur.

As per reports, the accident took place in the 11th mile of Rangia while the convoy was enroute to Rangia from Tamulpur .

The escort vehicle reportedly lost control and fell into a ditch, although Pramod Boro and his vehicle were unharmed.

Raju Kalita, one of the personnel in the vehicle, died as a result of the collision.

Brojen Rajbongshi, Utpal Patgiri, and Prakash Boro were the three others who were critically injured.

Meanwhile, the injured people have been taken to a relief hospital in Rangia but their condition remains critical.

Moreover, the mishap did not result in any civilian injuries.