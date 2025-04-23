Popular actor and singer Phwilao Basumatary, who won hearts across Assam for his portrayal of a police constable in the hit television series "Beharbari Outpost," died last night at a private hospital in Guwahati.

Basumatary had become a household name in both Assamese and Bodo entertainment circles, known particularly for his exceptional comic timing that endeared him to audiences throughout the region.

The news has sparked widespread mourning across Assam's cultural landscape. Entertainment industry colleagues, fans, and cultural organisations have begun sharing tributes to the late performer.

Beyond his acting abilities, Basumatary was widely recognised as an important figure representing Bodo culture in mainstream media. His work helped bring greater visibility to regional talent on a broader stage.

Details regarding funeral arrangements and the cause of death have not yet been released by family members.