Bengaluru Police have arrested three men from Assam in connection with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at an under-construction building on Jermaiah Road on October 20, which injured two workers. Investigators allege that the explosion was part of a plot to kill the prime accused’s cousin over a family and land dispute.

According to police, the prime accused, Bhurhan Ahmad Burbhuiyya, 20, allegedly assembled an IED using materials purchased locally and concealed it inside a parcel. He reportedly intended for his cousin to collect the parcel from a petty shop.

However, the device exploded when a worker, identified as Allauddin, opened the parcel on the fifth floor of the under-construction building. Two workers from Assam sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the alleged motive involved a land dispute, financial issues and disagreements surrounding the cancellation of the prime accused’s sister’s marriage.

Burbhuiyya, who works in welding and electrical jobs in Maski in Karnataka’s Raichur district, is a native of Dinanathpur village in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The second accused, Sajidull Lashkar, 22, who works in the kitchen of a Bytwo Coffee outlet in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area, is also from Dinanathpur. Police allege that Lashkar, described as Burbhuiyya’s childhood friend, assisted in the conspiracy and provided him with shelter.

According to investigators, Burbhuiyya allegedly assembled and planted the device and insisted that Allauddin open the parcel. Police have described Lashkar as a conspirator and alleged harbourer.

The third accused was apprehended in Maski, while the other two were arrested in Bengaluru. Police said all three men were childhood friends who allegedly coordinated their activities and exchanged information through a WhatsApp group.

To trace the suspects, investigators examined more than 1,500 CCTV cameras and questioned over 100 people. Ten special teams worked for 72 hours to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

Interrogation of all three accused is continuing as police investigate the alleged conspiracy, the intended target and the circumstances surrounding the blast.

The allegations are part of an ongoing investigation, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.