In a significant breakthrough, a team from Hal Police Station in Bengaluru has successfully apprehended a youth in Guwahati, Assam, who was on the run after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Karnataka. The accused, Anwar Hussain, hailing from Hailakandi district in Assam, had been evading arrest by hiding in Guwahati.

The incident, which took place in Bengaluru, led to the registration of case number 505/24 at the Hal Police Station. A dedicated search operation was launched to track down and arrest the suspect. On Saturday, law enforcement officials managed to detain Anwar Hussain in the Last Gate area of Guwahati.

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Following his capture, the Bengaluru police promptly produced Anwar Hussain before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, seeking his transit remand to facilitate further legal proceedings.

This successful apprehension highlights the coordinated efforts of the police forces across state lines in bringing fugitives to justice. The Bengaluru police's swift action underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Simultaneously, preparations are underway for a major international event that will see the participation of over 2,000 delegates from more than 150 countries, showcasing the city's prominence on the global stage.