The Central Crime Branch police in Karnataka have detained a food delivery agent from Assam on suspicion of radicalizing youngsters. According to police, the suspect identified as Akhtar Hussain, has been residing in the BTP community in Bengaluru's Tilaknagar region with three others since February 2020.

The food delivery agent was hauled up on Sunday night from a rented home on the third floor of an apartment in Tilaknagar, where he shared a room with others, who were engaged in the same profession like him.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that the police have also detained his "accomplices" for investigation.

According to reports, Lashkar has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one for waging war against the Indian government.

"He's an extremely radicalized youth. We worked out together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation are on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organizations," Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy told reporters.

"Details cannot be shared but the fact (is) that an FIR has been registered and the person has been arrested. There is enough evidence collected regarding the radicalized youth in Bengaluru," he added.

Araga Jnanendra, the Home Minister, praised the police for their actions. The minister remembered that the Bengaluru police had recently apprehended a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir in the city of Okalipuram.