The Bengaluru Police on June 17 responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s request to act against the attack on a delivery partner from the northeastern state.

''A complaint has been filed and further action will be taken'', Bengaluru police said in a tweet while responding to Assam Chief Minister's tweet.

The patrol officers swiftly resolved the issue by obtaining CCTV footage from a nearby building. The footage revealed that the girl had left on her own, dispelling the allegations made. The officers warned the apartment residents who had acted hastily against the victim. (1/3)… https://t.co/LmxonN5HEx — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 17, 2023

The development comes after Sarma urged the Karnataka government to provide justice to the delivery partner.

“The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing, I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual,” Sarma tweeted.

The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing.



I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/ROgKvxS77R — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2023

Acting on Sarma's request, police checked the CCTV footage in a building located near the apartment and the footage revealed that the girl made false accusations and she went to the terrace alone.

''The patrol officers swiftly resolved the issue by obtaining CCTV footage from a nearby building. The footage revealed that the girl had left on her own, dispelling the allegations made. The officers warned the apartment residents who had acted hastily against the victim,'' Bengaluru police tweeted.

A few days ago, a delivery partner was attacked by the members of an apartment in the city a minor girl claimed that the delivery partner had forcibly taken her to the terrace.

The police department also said that community outreach programmes will be conducted with Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) to bring awareness to such issues.

''We are committed to unwaveringly stand by the victims and vulnerable sections, ensuring their lives are dignified and free from discrimination,'' the police added.

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