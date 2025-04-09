The Assam Society of Bangalore (ASOB), an organization established in 1982 to represent the Assamese community in Karnataka’s capital, is all set to usher in spring with a grand two-day celebration of Rongali Bihu—the most vibrant and unifying festival of Assam. Scheduled for the 12th and 13th of April, the 24th Annual Bihu Celebration promises to transform the Freedom International School Ground in HSR Layout into a hub of color, music, tradition, and community spirit.

For the first time, ASOB is extending the celebrations over two full days, with festivities commencing at 11 AM and expected to attract over 8,000–10,000 attendees across both days. The event aims to showcase the depth and richness of Assamese culture to a diverse audience, including a strong diaspora of nearly 2–3 lakh Assamese residents currently working or studying in Bengaluru and nearby areas.

This year’s edition boasts a stellar lineup of Assamese artists. On April 12, fans can look forward to a live performance by the legendary Zubeen Garg, followed by electrifying shows from Achurjya Borpatra and Harpal Saikia on April 13.

In addition to these musical highlights, the event will feature a broad spectrum of cultural attractions that reflect the essence of Assam. For the first time ever, ASOB is organizing a Mega Children's Art Competition at Lawrence High School, HSR Layout, alongside a Book Festival celebrating Assamese and Northeastern literature. Traditional Bihu dance competitions, exhibitions of regional crafts, and a vibrant food festival serving authentic delicacies will further enrich the experience.

This 24th edition is particularly significant as it marks the beginning of the countdown to ASOB’s 25th anniversary Bihu celebration next year. To commemorate this milestone, eminent guests from Assam will inaugurate the official countdown during the event, unveiling plans for the Silver Jubilee edition.



Rongali Bihu, with its roots in Assam’s agrarian heritage, is more than a celebration of spring—it is a vibrant expression of identity, unity, and joy for the Assamese people. Its secular nature invites participation from across communities, making it a celebration that transcends boundaries. The festival serves as a cultural bridge in Bengaluru, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and shared appreciation of Assam’s artistic, literary, and culinary legacy.

Event details:

Date: April 12th & 13th, 2025

Venue: Freedom International School Ground, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Time: From 11:00 AM onwards

Art Competition Venue: Lawrence High School, HSR Layout