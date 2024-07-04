An incident unfolded at Sindhi College in Amruthahalli when a student from Assam, identified as Bhargav Jyothi Barman, allegedly stabbed a security guard to death after being denied entry to the college premises. The student, reportedly accompanied by friends and in an inebriated state, attempted to enter the college during an ongoing program.

The security guard, Jai Kishore Rai, intervened and refused them entry, leading to a heated altercation. Subsequently, Bhargav left the scene momentarily, purchased a knife from a nearby shop, and returned to stab Rai multiple times in the chest, resulting in the guard's immediate death.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East, the incident occurred in the afternoon when security measures prevented the students from entering the college grounds due to their late arrival. The DCP stated, "One of the students, dissatisfied with the refusal, acquired a knife and carried out the fatal attack."

Law enforcement swiftly arrested Bhargav and initiated an investigation to determine any underlying motives or prior conflicts between the student and the deceased guard. They also intend to conduct tests to ascertain Bhargav's state of intoxication at the time of the incident.

Recent reports indicate Bhargav Jyothi Barman, a final year BA student and participant in the ongoing cultural fest at Sindhi College, was among the top performers in his class. Hailing from Assam, he resides in a nearby PG accommodation. The incident has shocked the college community, highlighting the tragic consequences of the dispute over entry.

The college faculty and administration are grappling with the aftermath, while authorities continue to gather evidence, including CCTV footage, to piece together the sequence of events leading to this fatal encounter.