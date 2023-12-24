Over the years, the Northeast has produced some prolific writers who have successfully brought facets about the region in front of the country as well as the rest of the world. Be it issues related to militancy, cultural preservation or the ethnic tapestry of the region, these writers have presented a vivid picture of the region while exploring its various shades. And not just that, writers from the region are also contributing to the literary sphere and have earned accolades. Keeping these parameters, we present to you the ten best books we feel which came out from writers of the region in the year 2023.

The Quest for Modern Assam: A History: 1942-2000 by Arup Jyoti Saikia

One of the best books from the region this year, The Quest for Modern Assam: A History: 1942-2000 is a deep dive into Assam's history while tackling some of the state's most tumultuous periods leading upto the modern times we live in. The book explores the interconnected layers of political, environmental, economic and cultural processes that shaped the development of Assam since the 1940s. It offers an authoritative account that sets new standards in the writing of regional political history.

ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn by Rajeev Bhattacharya

Senior journalist Rajeev Bhattacharya's book takes an unabashed look into the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), a banned militant outfit, that has been the face of insurgency in Northeast for decades. The book delves into the history of the outfit, right from its origins till the present when parleys are underway between the government and one faction of the outfit.

The Assamese: A Portrait of a Community by Sangita Barooah Pisharoty

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty offers a deep dive into the Assamese community through this book while exploring the history, culture and identity of the people. The book also explores the politics, food and festivals that are part and parcel of the Assamese community, while also talking of the significance of the Brahmaputra river for the region.

Northeast India: A Political History by Samrat Choudhury

Northeast India: A Political History by veteran journalist Samrat Choudhury is a look into the complex political past of the region. Delving into the political dynamics of the region amidst the ethnic diversity, the book offers a comprehensive look into the history and politics for people outside of Northeast.

Lockdown er Dinlipi by Arindam Nath

Written by Arindam Nath, former IG (Law & order) Tripura Police, Lockdown er Dinlipi offers a rather personal glimpse during the lockdown period induced by the Coronavirus pandemic. Nath delves into his own experiences and accounts about dealing with the city of Agartala and it suburban areas during the lockdown period. He also talks in details about his own experience with the virus amidst the pandemic.

A Resurgent Northeast: Narratives of Change by Ashish Kundra

A Resurgent Northeast Narratives of Change is a book that talks of the transformative changes that have taken place in the Northeastern region during the past decade. Written by bureaucrat Ashish Kundra, who has been an administrator in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, the book talks of the progress that Northeast has made in the recent past and also delves into the challenges that lie ahead.

Srestha Golpo by Dr Pranabjyoti Deka

The book 'Srestha Golpo' made it to the news recently as it led to veteran Assamese writer Dr Pranabjyoti Deka win a prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in the short stories category. Written in Assamese, the book is a collection of short stories that talk of various human emotions and also speaks of the literary prowess of a seasoned writer like Dr Deka.

Slow Disaster: Political Ecology of Hazards and Everyday Life in the Brahmaputra Valley, Assam by Mitul Baruah

This book takes a deep dive into the lives and problems faced by the communities who reside in Majuli, the world's largest river island. Written by Mitul Baruah, the book talks of the social and environmental issues impacting the communities living in Majuli. Baruah also looks into the problems faced by the communities of Majuli, while also talking of their resilience with which they keep facing them.

Yachangba Nang Hallo by Sorokkhaibam Gambhini

'Yachangba Nang Hallo' is another book from the region that made it to the news recently as the writer Sorokkhaibam Gambhini won the Sahitya Akademi Award in the poetry category. A collection of poetry, the book talks of the literary prowess of the writer while also exploring the nuances of Manipuri culture, with the writer reflecting upon her roots.

Birds of Tripura by Manish Kumar & Parthasarathi Chakraborty

One of the most popular books in Tripura in 2023, Birds of Tripura is an exploration into the ornithological diversity of the state. Written by the duo of Manish Kumar and Parthasarathi Chakraborty, both of whom are renowned wildlife photographers, the book explores the details about the 264 species of birds found in Tripura and delves into their ethnology, distribution and the challenges they face in this ever changing environment caused by humans.

Shaman and the Secret Spirits of the Past by Jon Pebi Tato

One of the popular novels from Arunachal Pradesh this year, Jon Pebi Tato's book talks about the clash between two shamans amidst a riveting plot that results in the secret spirits of the past arising.