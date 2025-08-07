Beti Bachao Beti Padhao drives women’s empowerment in Bajali

A certificate distribution ceremony was held at Harimandir, Pathsala on 4th August,2025 to mark the successful competition of a 10 days Tailoring Skill Development Programme organized by Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Bajali under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme. The training was given to 32 nos. of trainees in two batches from 14th July to 3rd August,2025.



The event was conducted in the presence of Smt. Pinkey Debnath, Assistant Commissioner, Bajali; Shri. Jyoti Kumar Das, District Social Welfare Officer, Bajali; Ananya Bhardawaj, District Programme Manager, ASRLM; Smti. Krishna Pathak, Child Development Project Officer, Bajali ICDS; Smt. Bhagyashree Das, District Mission Coordinator,DHEW,Bajali; Smt. Babita Talukdar,District Programme Cordinator( PMMVY and FLS), Smt.Uddipta Kalita, District Coordinator, Poshan Abhiyaan; Pranita Barman, District Programme Assistant (IT-Mission Shakti),Smt.Jyotishna Kalita,Gender Specialist(Samarthya); Shri.Hiranjit Basfore, Account Assistant, Shri. Rupjyoti Patgiri, MTS.



Certificates, Manual on tailoring was distributed to all trainees .In addition to that business planning and self employment opportunities were also made aware to the trainees. The programme reflected the governments continued efforts to promote women empowerment and skill development.