Beyond death, beyond time: Garima shares emotional tribute on social media remembering Zubeen

A month has passed since the demise of Assam's most cherished voice, the heartthrob of millions, Zubeen Garg, yet the void he left behind continues to echo across the valleys, homes, and hearts of millions. For his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, the journey through grief has been both deeply personal and profoundly spiritual.

Garima took to social media to share an emotional post, a tribute to Zubeen saying, “You are here… you will always be here. This is not just imagination; it is a bond of souls that flows beyond lifetimes. You will speak for me… you will light the path and guide my steps, I know you will. My divine man… I know you will always protect me.”

Across Assam, the emotional tide shows no sign of ebbing. Memorial services, silent candlelight vigils, and soulful 'naam-prasangas' (memorial services) continue to fill the air with songs that once bore Zubeen’s magic.

On Sunday, October 19, Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur turned into a sanctuary of remembrance as hundreds of fans gathered for a special month-long ‘shraddha’ ceremony, organised with the support of Dimoria’s residents. The day began with ‘Gita Path’, followed by ‘Sarva Dharma Prarthana’ and ‘naam-prasanga’, symbolising the secular spirit and spiritual harmony Zubeen himself embodied.

As the official investigations continue, it is the people of Assam who hold on to what truly matters, Zubeen’s voice, his vision, and the undying love Garima continues to nurture for him.

In grief, there is grace; in silence, there is song. And in every heart that beats to the rhythm of Zubeen’s melodies, there lies a reminder, legends never truly die; they simply change form.