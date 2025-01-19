Actress Bhagyashree has raised concerns over the safety of Mumbai's residents following the recent stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, allegedly by an individual from Bangladesh. The incident, which took place on January 16 at Khan’s Bandra residence, left the actor with severe injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

In response to the attack, Bhagyashree, speaking at an event in Indore, expressed her shock and worry over the safety of Mumbai’s citizens. She emphasized the need for tighter security measures, especially regarding border control, following the confirmation that the assailant, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

While speaking to ANI, she stated, “When incidents like this happen in Mumbai, then everyone gets tensed. It’s not just about Bollywood; it’s about the safety of everyone. The safety of all citizens is under a question mark. If an immigrant commits such an act, it is imperative that we secure our borders.”

Bhagyashree also expressed disbelief over the incident, considering Mumbai’s reputation as one of the safest cities in India. She praised the police for their swift action and confirmed that the accused had been arrested. “The police are doing their job well, and I believe the legal process will start soon,” she added.

Mumbai police have arrested the accused, Shehzad, who reportedly entered Khan's residence with the intent to commit theft. A case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including sections 311, 312, and 331.