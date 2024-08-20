The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has declared a Bharat Bandh on August 21, in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on SC/ST reservations. The bandh, which has garnered significant support from SC/ST communities across Rajasthan, aims to protest the court's decision and press for its reversal.

On August 1, the Supreme Court ruled that states could create sub-categories within the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to prioritize reservations for those in greatest need. This decision has sparked widespread concern among SC/ST groups, leading to the call for a nationwide bandh.

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In anticipation of potential unrest, law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert. Police forces across all districts have been directed to bolster their presence and maintain public order during the bandh. Senior police officials have issued instructions to ensure that the situation remains under control and any untoward incidents are promptly addressed.

In preparation for the bandh, senior civil and police officials convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and finalize security arrangements. The meeting, attended by divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officers, focused on strategies to prevent violence and ensure public safety throughout the day of the protest.