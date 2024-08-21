Bharat Bandh called by various groups in protest of the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on SC-ST reservation had no significant impact in Assam on Wednesday, August 21.

Schools, offices, and businesses across the state operated as usual, with near-full attendance reported.

Traffic flow remained normal, with long-distance buses running on schedule. Rail services were also unaffected, with trains maintaining their regular timings.

The bandh was organised by 21 groups nationwide, opposing the Supreme Court's ruling, which they argue undermines the fundamental principles of community-based reservation.

Despite their efforts, the shutdown saw little to no disruption in Assam.