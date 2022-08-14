All India United Democratic Front of Assam (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal participated in a rally undertaken by the students of Maryam Ajmal Women’s College of Science and Technology, in Hojai in line with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative today.

The rally saw the participation of the students and teachers from the college which was flagged off by Badruddin Ajmal himself who is also the trustee of Ajmal Foundation.

The rally started from Maryam Ajmal College in Hojai, which then moves towards Nilbagan. From Nilbagan the rally then heads towards Dabaka, After returning back to Lanka via Shankardev Nagar, the rally finally halts at their starting point, Hojai.

Commemorating 75 years of progressive India under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, the students of the college were seen marching, chanting slogans and participating in bike rallies across the town.

Urging all to hoist the Tricolour in their homes, religious places, educational institutions and offices, Ajmal says,

“Today’s programme was initiated to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. I urge each every citizen to observe this day with great zeal and enthusiasm. The tricolour should be hoisted in schools, colleges, homes, temples, masjids, everywhere and show to the entire world that we are all one. Our slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ should be heard across the globe. We should even go to the moon and hoist the national flag and raise the voice ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ with full nationalistic fervour.”

“Our children shouldn’t lag behind in Science and Technology. The country’s children should enter the armed forces, Navy and Air force. Many doctors, engineers and educated populace are needed. I wish for an all-round development of our nation’s children, so that our children can compete with the rest of the world,” added Ajmal.

It may be mentioned here that many schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country have taken out “padyatras” (rally) to promote government initiated ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence from colonial rule.