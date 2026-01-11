Bharat Vikas Parishad organises eye health camp in Dhubri to mark Swami Vivekananda’s 164th birth anniversary

Reinforcing its commitment to community welfare and holistic development, the Dhubri unit of Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) on Sunday, January 11 successfully organised a comprehensive eye check-up camp in collaboration with the District Joint Director of Health Services, as part of the observance of Swami Vivekananda’s 164th Birth Anniversary.

The medical camp was held at Nimananda Gaudiya Math, where the day commenced with a solemn ceremonial observance in keeping with the organisation’s long-standing traditions. Floral tributes were offered to the portraits of Bharat Mata and Swami Vivekananda, accompanied by the chanting of Veda Mantras, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere dedicated to service and social responsibility.

A specialised medical team led by renowned ophthalmologists Dr. Sourabh Bansal and Dr. Ayan Mukherjee (OPTM) conducted detailed eye examinations throughout the day. A total of 67 individuals benefited from the camp, reflecting a strong community response.

Medical assessments revealed 18 cases of myopia (nearsightedness) and two cataract cases, which were identified for further surgical referral and advanced treatment. Notably, the Brahmacharis (child priests) of the monastery emerged as the primary beneficiaries, gaining access to essential eye care services that are otherwise limited in availability.

Speaking to the media, Amiya Sundar Saha, Secretary of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Dhubri unit, said that the health camp was part of a broader series of social welfare initiatives planned by the organisation. He further announced that on January 12, the Parishad will organise a special commemorative programme to formally mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

As part of the tribute, 164 ceremonial lamps will be lit in front of Swami Vivekananda’s statue at the Town Hotel premises in Dhubri, symbolising his enduring legacy and timeless message of service, strength, and nation-building.

Through such initiatives, Bharat Vikas Parishad continues to blend healthcare outreach with cultural reverence, reaffirming its role in community development while honouring India’s spiritual icons.