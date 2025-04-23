Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that all terrorists responsible for the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir will be "hunted down" by India.

"I have full faith that Bharat will hunt down each and every one of those cowards responsible for the dastardly attack in #Pahalgam today," Sarma stated on social media platform X. He emphasised that the entire nation stands firmly with the bereaved families during this tragic time.

The attack, which occurred Tuesday afternoon at a popular meadow near Pahalgam town, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. Officials confirmed the victims included two foreigners and two locals, making this the deadliest assault in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Former Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families and warning that "those who challenge the nation will pay a heavy price."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that authorities are still working to determine the final death toll from the terrorist strike.