The Kalyan Ashram in Dibrugarh also celebrates CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's birthday in Dibrugarh on February 1, 2023.

Along with the rest of Assam, the birthday celebration of the chief minister's birthday has also been celebrated in Dibrugarh.

Assam CM's birthday was celebrated at the Kalyan Ashram in Dibrugarh, by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha along with the Assam youth commission.

Assam Youth Commission member Bhaskar Gogoi along with several Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members was present on the occasion to celebrate the chief minister's birthday.

According to reports, a large throng gathered at the CM's apartment at midnight to wish him a happy birthday.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma honoured the occasion by cutting cake with his friends, well-wishers, and admirers.

People were ecstatic and took many photographs with the CM. The BJP politician was born in Assam's Jorhat district on February 1, 1969.

Along with a midnight surprise from his supporters, the CM got birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders.

On the other hand, PM Modi wished Himanta Biswa Sarma through his individual Twitter handle. On his tweet, Modi termed the CM as 'enthusiastic'. 'Birthday greetings to Assam's energetic Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa ji. He is making commendable efforts to serve the people of Assam and boost the state's growth. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people, Modi tweeted.