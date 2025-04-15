Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on April 15 slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a verbal altercation between BJP Assam State President Dilip Saikia and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. The incident occurred during the inauguration of the Bahjani Mandal Office in Nalbari on Tuesday, April 15.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Borah described the clash between the two senior BJP leaders as an outcome of the long-standing internal conflict within the party. According to him, divisions between factions aligned with the RSS and those aligned with what he called "syndicate leaders" have been simmering beneath the surface for some time.

Borah also accused CM Sarma for his alleged 'double standards'. "The CM, who doesn't hesitate to arrest common citizens, journalists, and Congress spokespersons in the name of law and order, remained conspicuously silent when confronted by the BJP State President," Borah wrote in his social media post. He further added, “You have always considered your chair more important than your self-respect".