‘Bhupen Da Uncut’ brings rare footage of icon back to life at IFFI 2025

A rare archival documentary titled ‘Bhupen Da Uncut’, featuring unseen footage of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, was showcased at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The screening took place on November 23 at 2:45 PM at Maquinez Palace–1, Panjim, followed by another screening on November 24 at Kala Academy, organized by Cinemala.



Shot in the United Kingdom in 1999, the documentary captures candid and unfiltered moments of the iconic singer, composer, and cultural statesman, offering audiences a vivid glimpse into his creative universe and personal reflections from 25 years ago.



Highlighting its significance, IFFI described the film as “a rare and intimate glimpse into the life of musical legend Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, unveiling unpublished poems, candid moments, and the profound spirit behind his enduring legacy.” The festival further noted that “Bhupen Da Uncut” stands as a heartfelt tribute to a visionary whose art continues to inspire generations.



Directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, the documentary has been edited by Ravindra Badgaiyan with cinematography by Chinmoy Sharma. The presenter script is penned by Jimoni Choudhury. Produced under the banner of Sangita Advertising, the film is backed by producers Chinmoy Sharma and Bobbeeta Sharma.



The special screening drew appreciation from admirers of Dr. Hazarika’s timeless contribution to Indian music and culture, celebrating the maestro’s legacy on an international cinematic platform.