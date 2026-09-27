Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary finale on November 29, Assam CM inspects Bharat Mandapam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, September 27 inspected Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and reviewed preparations for the closing ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The grand finale of the centenary celebrations is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on November 29, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event.

During his visit, Sarma took stock of the arrangements at the venue. Senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on preparations for the programme and other aspects of the event.

An exhibition dedicated to Bhupen Hazarika will also be organised at Bharat Mandapam as part of the centenary celebrations. It will showcase Hazarika’s life, works and contribution to Assamese and Indian culture.

The exhibition will trace the legendary singer, composer and filmmaker’s artistic journey and highlight his influence on Indian music and his enduring cultural legacy.

After inspecting the venue, Sarma said in a post on X that the state government was working to organise a tribute that would be worthy of Hazarika’s legacy.

The year-long celebrations are being held to commemorate the life and contributions of Hazarika, whose music reached audiences beyond Assam and across linguistic and geographical boundaries. His works frequently addressed themes of humanity, social harmony, fraternity and national unity.

The closing ceremony in New Delhi is expected to bring together artists, cultural figures, public personalities and admirers of Hazarika from across the country. The event will also showcase Assam’s cultural heritage and Hazarika’s contribution to India’s broader cultural landscape.

Additional Chief Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Commissioner and Secretary of Information and Public Relations Padmapani Bora, Assam Bhawan Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan, MLA Taranga Gogoi and Director of Information and Public Relations Manabendra Dev Ray were among those present during the inspection.