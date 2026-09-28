Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary to conclude in Delhi on November 29: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 28 announced that the concluding ceremony of legendary singer and musician Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29.

Sarma said artistes from Assam and different parts of the country will come together for the event to commemorate Hazarika’s contribution to Indian music and culture.

“Artistes from Assam and across India” will unite for the celebrations, Sarma said in a social media post, adding that Hazarika’s music continues to live on.

The year-long centenary celebrations began last year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a special tribute programme dedicated to Hazarika.

During the event, Modi released a commemorative Rs 100 coin issued by the Reserve Bank of India in Hazarika’s honour. He also released a biography of the musician titled Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, now in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Hazarika was a singer, composer, lyricist and filmmaker whose work spanned Assamese, Bengali and Hindi music.

He died in Mumbai on November 5, 2011, aged 85. Hazarika was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2019.