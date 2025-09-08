‘Bistirna Parore’ musical voyage on Brahmaputra to mark Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will launch “Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri” on Monday from Guijan in Dibrugarh to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Named after one of Dr. Hazarika’s most iconic compositions, the cultural journey will span the Brahmaputra River, uniting communities through music and shared celebrations. The inaugural event at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh will feature an art competition, a quiz on Dr. Hazarika’s life and works, and dance performances representing Moran, Motok, Tea Tribe, Sonowal Kachari, Deuri, and Gorkha communities, reflecting Assam’s cultural diversity that the maestro so often celebrated in his music.

Video tributes from prominent musicians including violinist Sunita Bhuyan Khound, music directors Dhrubajyoti Phukan, Amrit Pritam, Lohit Gogoi, and Syed Sadulla, along with noted artistes Ramen Choudhury, Samar Hazarika, and devotional singer Anup Jalota, will also be screened.

The IWAI said the voyage is more than a tribute — it is a symbolic journey retracing Dr. Hazarika’s footsteps along the Brahmaputra, which inspired much of his music. Known as the “Sudhakantha” or Bard of the Brahmaputra, his immortal song Bistirna Parore continues to resonate as a metaphor for humanity, equality, and cultural solidarity.

The celebrations will be held in four phases across Assam: Bogibeel, Dibrugarh on September 9; Silghat, Tezpur on September 11; Pandu, Guwahati on September 15 (tentative); and Jogighopa on September 18 (tentative).

Speaking on the initiative, IWAI Director Prabin Bora said, “Bhupen Da’s creations were not just songs, they were voices of humanity, unity, and justice. His works captured the joys and sorrows of life along the Brahmaputra and brought Assam’s cultural richness to the world.”

The programme will feature live renditions of Dr. Hazarika’s songs, folk performances, and cultural showcases from communities that shaped his art.

Awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019, Dr. Hazarika’s centenary celebrations aim to remind India and the world of his enduring role as a cultural unifier and voice of the river.