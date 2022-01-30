NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the conservation efforts in the Kaziranga National Park that has seen a dramatic dip in the number of one-horned rhino poaching. PM Modi during the 'Mann Ki Baat' transmission today congratulated the people of Assam for showing the way when it comes to animal conservation through collective efforts.

During 'Mann Ki Baat' today, Modi said that when one thinks of Assam, one thinks of tea gardens, national parks, and the one-horned rhino. The Prime Minister then played a portion of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's song 'Kaziranga Kaziranga' about the park and more specifically, the one-horned rhino.

The Prime Minister then said that the state government has been very successful in its pushback against poaching, which was rampant not too long ago.

According to official records, from 37 in 2013 and 32 in 2014, the number of rhino killings dropped sharply to 2 in 2020 and just 1 in 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We're immensely motivated by Hon PM Sri ">@narendramodi's recognition of our efforts on single-horned Rhino conservation. GoA with support of people shall ensure that menace of poaching of our precious icon is completely eliminated. Guidance of Adarniya PM is precious.

"Today's #MannKiBaat

class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> is special for Assam. Adarniya PM Sridid not only acknowledge role of people in anti-poaching efforts but also made us nostalgic by playing Kaziranga song of Sudhakontho Bhupen Hazarika, a perennial inspiration for Assam. Shows PM's love for us," he added in another tweet.

Rhino poaching in Assam was at its peak in 2013 and 2014 - 27 rhinos were killed in each of the two years. Between 2000 and 2015, a total of 153 rhinos were poached in the state. In 2021, the state government formed the Anti-Poaching Task Force (APTF) to keep a check on rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park.

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