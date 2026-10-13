Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary celebrated in London with musical tribute titled ‘Ganga Behti Ho Kyun’

The centenary of legendary Assamese singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika was celebrated at The Nehru Centre in London on October 9 with a musical programme titled "Ganga Behti Ho Kyun", bringing together members of the British and Asian diaspora, cultural figures and dignitaries, including members of the House of Lords.

Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in association with the High Commission of India in the United Kingdom, the event featured performances by violinist Sunita Bhuyan, singer Mayukh Hazarika and the Luitporia Dance Ensemble. The programme revisited the musical legacy and philosophy of Hazarika, widely known as the Bard of the Brahmaputra.





Artists performing

A video message from Bhupen Hazarika’s son, Tej Hazarika, from New York was also screened during the event, drawing an emotional response from the audience.

The programme was curated by Sunita Bhuyan, Chief Curator, Arts and Culture, at the Suraj Foundation. The foundation has been working to take Hazarika’s music and ideas to international audiences as part of his centenary celebrations.

The evening began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Naorem J. Singh, Director of The Nehru Centre, alongside the curators, participating artists and community leaders, including members of the Assam Charity Trust.

As part of the programme, the Suraj Foundation presented The Nehru Centre and the Assam Charity Trust with copies of a book on Bhupen Hazarika authored by writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari and published by the Assam Publication Board. The book was released in Assam on September 8, 2025, marking the beginning of the centenary year.

The cultural performances opened with an invocation by the Luitporia Dance Ensemble, led by Chinu Kishor, based on a Sanskrit composition by Bhupen Hazarika, composed by cultural leader Uma Subramanium.

The programme was hosted by London-based media personality and Assamese community member Hiramoni Sharma, who narrated key episodes and anecdotes from Hazarika’s life and career.

Mayukh Hazarika, Sunita Bhuyan perform iconic compositions

One of the key performances of the evening came from Mayukh Hazarika, nephew of Bhupen Hazarika, who presented several of the legendary musician’s compositions. His repertoire included Bistirno Parore in three languages, Ami Ek Jajabor in Bengali and Akashi Ganga Bisora Nai. His deep baritone and rendition of the songs drew an enthusiastic response from the audience.





Mayukh Hazarika, nephew of Dr Bhupen Hazarika performing at the event

Sunita Bhuyan followed with a violin recital that opened with Hazarika’s favourite bhajan, Vaishnava Janato, before moving to Dil Hoom Hoom Kare. She concluded with a classical duet of Jhooti Mooti Mitwa and Snehe Amar, accompanied by London-based pianist Ronojit Bhuyan.

The performances were supported by musicians Sandeep Chakrabarty on tabla and percussion, Pretom Saha on keyboards and Siddharth Singh on guitar.

The evening concluded with Bhuyan and Mayukh Hazarika performing We Are on the Same Boat, Brother. The finale saw members of the audience join in, followed by a standing ovation.

Young professionals from the Assamese diaspora in London, Akhil Chakrabarty and Sameer Baruwa, also shared their views on the significance of celebrating Hazarika’s legacy in the United Kingdom. Several cultural representatives called for the establishment of an arts centre in the UK, on the lines of the Tagore Centre, to promote the works of Indian cultural icons, including Hazarika.

The London programme was part of a series of international initiatives marking Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary. The Suraj Foundation launched the global celebrations on September 7, 2025, with an event also titled Ganga Behti Ho Kyun at the Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in Mumbai. The launch featured performances by Usha Mangeshkar, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar and Zubeen Garg.

Speaking about the international outreach, Sunita Bhuyan said Hazarika’s life and music were shaped by his connections with the Brahmaputra and the Mississippi rivers.

“Bhupen da lived his whole life between rivers, the Brahmaputra of his childhood and the Mississippi he met as a young man in America,” she said.

“He believed a song could cross any border. Bringing his music to London and then New York in his hundredth year is our way of keeping that promise alive,” Bhuyan added.

The London event highlighted the continued relevance of Hazarika’s musical and cultural legacy among audiences beyond Assam, while calls for a dedicated arts centre reflected interest in creating a sustained platform for his work in the United Kingdom.