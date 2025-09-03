Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy celebrated at World Expo in Japan

The timeless creations of Assam’s cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika were showcased to a global audience at the ongoing World Expo in Japan, marking the birth centenary of the legendary artiste, an official statement said.

A special event held at the multi-purpose hall in the India Pavilion celebrated Hazarika’s creative journey and enduring legacy. Cultural artistes from Assam highlighted the depth of his music, the unique style of his compositions, and his vision, reflecting Assam’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, and universal humanism.

The programme featured dance interpretations of some of Hazarika’s most iconic songs, including Mahabahu Brahmaputra, Moi Eti Zazabor, and Manuhe Manuhor Babe, drawing appreciation from audiences in Japan and across the world.

Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna awardee, had shared a deep bond with Japan, having visited the country multiple times and fostering strong cultural ties. The presentation also included an overview of his artistic journey, his connection with Japan, his contribution to art, culture, and society, and Assam government initiatives commemorating his birth centenary.

The event underscored Hazarika’s global appeal and the lasting impact of his music beyond India’s borders.



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