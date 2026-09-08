‘Bhupen Hazarika’s voice carried soul of Assam, spirit of Northeast to entire nation’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 8, remembered legendary singer, filmmaker and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution in taking the cultural identity of Assam and the Northeast to the rest of the country.

In a post on X, Modi said Hazarika’s voice carried “the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation.”

The Prime Minister’s tribute came as year-long celebrations are being held to mark the birth centenary of the legendary artiste, whose music and creative works remain deeply associated with the cultural heritage of Assam and the Northeast.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed Modi’s tribute, describing it as a fitting homage to the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”.

Sarma recalled that Modi had launched the year-long centenary commemorations in September last year, which, he said, inspired celebrations of Hazarika’s extraordinary life and enduring legacy across the country.

“We are deeply grateful for his personal guidance and participation,” Sarma said in his X post, adding that Assam looked forward to Modi’s presence at the concluding programme in New Delhi later this year.

Hazarika, one of the most influential cultural figures from the Northeast, was known for his music that addressed themes of humanity, social justice, unity and the lives of ordinary people. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2019.