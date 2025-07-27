Bhupen Hazarika's work continues to be beacon of hope: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, paid an emotional visit to the iconic residence of the legendary music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Saturday. The visit was a tribute to the timeless legacy of the “Bard of the Brahmaputra,” whose contributions continue to echo in the hearts of Assamese people and beyond.

The minister was warmly received by Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of Dr. Hazarika, along with other members of the family. They guided him through the residence, now preserved as a living memorial that displays the late artist’s personal belongings, musical instruments, books, and rare photographs chronicling his multifaceted journey as a singer, poet, composer, and humanitarian.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal described the visit as a deeply emotional experience.

“Bhupen da’s songs are not just melodies; they are messages of unity, compassion, and cultural pride. His legacy remains a guiding light for all of Assam,” he said.

Sonowal stressed the need to connect Bhupen Hazarika’s artistic vision with the youth, noting that his music remains relevant in today’s world.

“It is essential that newer generations embrace Bhupen da’s philosophy through his timeless work. He proved that music and poetry can inspire change and foster social harmony,” he added.

The Union Minister also revealed that the Assam government has planned year-long centenary celebrations to commemorate Dr. Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary. He expressed satisfaction that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the celebrations, emphasizing the national and international significance of Dr. Hazarika’s contributions.

“Bhupen da’s music unites us and strengthens the Assamese identity. It is this unity that will take our culture to the global stage,” Sonowal asserted.

The minister described the transformed residence as a sanctuary of inspiration, where visitors can connect with the essence of Dr. Hazarika’s life and legacy.

The house stands today not just as a structure but as a cultural pilgrimage site that offers reflection, learning, and deep reverence for the icon who gave Assam a voice that still resonates