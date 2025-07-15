Bhutan Consul General visits Dhubri's Asharikandi to explore terracotta art for Gelephu’s Mindfulness city

In a noteworthy step toward cultural diplomacy and cross-border collaboration, His Excellency Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Consul General of Bhutan, visited the terracotta artisan village of Asharikandi in Gauripur, Dhubri district on Tuesday, July 15. The visit was part of an initiative to explore the region’s traditional terracotta craftsmanship for integration into Bhutan’s visionary “Mindfulness City” project at Gelephu, spearheaded by His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The Consul General’s visit focused on assessing the artistic potential of Asharikandi’s world-renowned terracotta works, which have received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag for their cultural and historical significance. He interacted directly with artisans, observing their traditional methods and commending the meticulous skill involved in shaping the raw clay into expressive and symbolic creations.

“The art gives life to clay,” said Consul General Namgyal, appreciating the vibrancy and craftsmanship of the region’s terracotta artisans. He expressed optimism about the inclusion of these artworks in Bhutan’s upcoming international-scale urban project aimed at promoting mindfulness, sustainability, and cultural harmony.

Leading the demonstration was Binoy Bhattacharjee, Director of NECARDO (North East Craft and Rural Development Organization) and Chairman of the GI Tag Committee for Asharikandi terracotta. Bhattacharjee guided the Bhutanese delegation through a curated showcase of artifacts while detailing the ancestral practices and technical finesse that define the village’s artisanal legacy.





Bhutan Consul General

Sources confirmed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is under discussion involving NECARDO, the Dhubri District Administration, and relevant agencies from Bhutan. The proposed agreement aims to strengthen bilateral ties and promote terracotta art on a global platform via its inclusion in Gelephu's Mindfulness City.

As part of the collaboration, selected master craftsmen from Dhubri will travel to Bhutan to train local Bhutanese artisans, creating a knowledge exchange pipeline that reinforces traditional art forms in both countries. The MoU is also expected to involve key stakeholders such as self-help groups, cooperative societies, and the GI tag team, ensuring inclusive and sustainable development for the artisan community.

Tanmoy Chetia, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, served as the liaison officer for the diplomatic visit, escorting the Consul General from Bahalpur at the Dhubri district boundary and accompanying him throughout his itinerary.