Assam has stepped up vigilance in vulnerable areas of Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts after a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in neighbouring Bhutan caused a rise in the water level of the Sankosh river, while West Bengal has shifted around 12,000 people to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

The Sankosh, which forms part of the inter-state boundary between Assam and West Bengal, recorded a rise of nearly two feet on Friday following the outburst at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa region on Thursday evening, officials said.

Nearly 7.4 million cubic metres of water reportedly surged from the breached lake into the Mo river, carrying mud, rocks and debris downstream and raising concerns over possible flooding along the Sankosh.

An Alipurduar district official said around 12,000 people living along the river had been moved to safer areas as a precaution. The situation was under control, the official added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in affected areas of Alipurduar, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, Civil Defence personnel and local administration officials have been mobilised.

Authorities in West Bengal are monitoring river levels and maintaining communication with officials in Bhutan. No major damage or casualties had been reported in the Kumargram area of Alipurduar so far.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government was closely monitoring the possible impact of the GLOF across vulnerable revenue circles in Dhubri and Kokrajhar.

"Our teams are also in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies, and are ready to respond if needed. Residents are requested to stay alert, follow official updates and cooperate with local officials," Sarma said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister's Office later said water levels in Dhubri and Kokrajhar remained steady. District administrations have been placed on high alert, with SDRF, NDRF, District Disaster Response Force and Fire and Emergency Services teams kept ready for deployment.

Officials are also in touch with riverside communities, while Aapda Mitra volunteers have been mobilised.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti had issued a special advisory on Thursday after the Indian Embassy in Bhutan reported the GLOF at Shintaphu Lake in the Punatsangchhu river basin. The advisory warned that water levels in the Sankosh could rise suddenly in Dhubri district of Assam and Alipurduar district of West Bengal following reports of flash floods in the upper reaches.

Authorities in both states were asked to remain alert, monitor river levels and take necessary precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, parts of north Bengal, including Binnaguri, Banarhat and Nagrakata, were also placed on alert. However, officials said rivers originating in Bhutan and flowing through Jalpaiguri district had not witnessed any significant rise in water levels.

Precautionary announcements were made in Banarhat on Thursday night, and some residents living close to riverbanks moved to safer locations.

Sikkim, which suffered extensive devastation and loss of lives during the October 2023 GLOF disaster, was not affected by the latest incident, officials said.

