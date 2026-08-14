Bhutan King expresses solidarity with Assam flood victims, offers support for recovery

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has expressed solidarity with the people of Assam following the devastating floods in the state that have claimed 103 lives so far.

In a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dated August 3, the Bhutanese monarch conveyed condolences to the families who lost loved ones and homes in the floods.

"The people of Bhutan join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Assam, in particular those who have lost their families and homes in the recent floods. We offer our prayers in memory of the deceased," he said.

The king also highlighted the region's shared vulnerability to the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters linked to climate change.

He said the situation was a reminder of the challenges posed by a changing global climate and the need for countries in the region to confront them together.

Wangchuck also praised Sarma's leadership during the crisis, saying his "strength and resolve" in leading the state's response despite the loss and damage were admirable.

Bhutan stands in "full solidarity" with the people of Assam, the king said, extending the country's wholehearted support and friendship as the state undertakes relief, rebuilding and recovery efforts.