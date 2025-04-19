Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, to Assam during his visit to the under-construction International Multimodal Logistics Park (IMLP) in Jogighopa, Bongaigaon district.

The high-profile visit marks a key moment in Indo-Bhutan bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, connectivity, and regional development.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “His Majesty's visit underscores the shared interests and close ties between the State of Assam and Bhutan for a better future for our people.”

A very warm welcome to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan to Assam. The Jogighopa MMLP will be a game-changer for the larger Indo-Bhutan region and ensure seamless trade and logistics movement. It will also aid in the development of the Gelephu… https://t.co/tuSnMhS1Md — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2025

Highlighting the strategic importance of the site, Sarma added that the Jogighopa MMLP will be a game-changer for the broader Indo-Bhutan region, enabling seamless trade and logistics while supporting the vision for Bhutan’s upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City.

His Majesty arrived earlier today, April 19, at the Jogighopa facility, with the royal helicopter touching down after a brief delay from the scheduled 8:30 am arrival. Extensive security arrangements were in place ahead of the visit, including the deployment of Bhutanese security personnel.

The King’s presence at the site reflects Bhutan’s keen interest in India’s infrastructural ventures and showcases the deepening diplomatic and economic collaboration between the two neighbors.