Bhutan officially commences construction of the Gelephu International Airport

Bhutan has officially commenced construction of the Gelephu International Airport—an ambitious infrastructure project that stands at the heart of the country’s visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative. His Majesty The King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and Their Royal Highnesses are personally overseeing the groundwork at the site in Gelephu, inspiring thousands through their continued presence and direct involvement.

The airport, situated across the Paitha River and spread over 4 square kilometres, marks a defining chapter in Bhutan’s thoughtful transition toward globally integrated development. The upcoming facility will initially feature a 3,000-metre CAT I Code 4E runway, enabling operations for aircraft such as Airbus A321 and Boeing 737, with provisions for wide-body aircraft in the future. It will begin with a capacity to serve 1.3 million passengers annually, expandable to 5.5 million as required.

The terminal’s architecture draws deep inspiration from Bhutan’s four forest ecosystems—evergreen oak, cool broadleaf, warm broadleaf, and subtropical—and integrates native landscape zones, sustainable energy systems, and traditional craftsmanship. A photovoltaic roofing system, passive airflow design, and locally sourced glulam timber form core elements of its sustainable framework. The Paitha River’s natural flow will be preserved beneath the runway using a culvert system.

Beyond infrastructure, the project symbolizes a larger national ethos. It is intended to be a bridge to the world, grounded in Bhutan’s values of mindfulness, sustainability, and self-reliance. It will generate jobs, enable training for local workers, and enhance Bhutan’s export capacity.

Over 1,500 Gyalsups and De-suups, Bhutan’s volunteer corps, are working relentlessly alongside construction teams and government officials to lay the foundational groundwork—an effort powered by intense national spirit despite monsoon challenges and the sweltering summer. A wider collective of over 1,600 volunteers—including local residents, students, school officials, and private sector representatives from across Sarpang Dzongkhag—has also converged on the site, echoing a unified commitment to this transformative project.

Since the solemn prayer ceremony held on July 8, 2025, the airport site has seen rapid momentum in land preparation and river diversion works. The main runway and terminal construction are scheduled to begin in April 2026, followed by airport systems installation in July 2027. Final testing and commissioning are planned for March 2029, with the official airport inauguration slated for December 2029.

Joining the people and the royals are Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, international dignitaries, and representatives from global agencies, all reinforcing the nationwide support and international attention the project has garnered.