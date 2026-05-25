Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay begins two-day Assam visit, bilateral connectivity projects in focus

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Assam on a two-day visit on May 25, amid growing discussions on India-Bhutan cross-border connectivity and bilateral development projects.

During the visit, the Bhutan Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan later today.

The visit assumes significance following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bhutan visit in November last year, during which both countries discussed several strategic bilateral initiatives, including cross-border rail connectivity projects linking Gelephu in Bhutan with Kokrajhar in Assam.

Officials believe the visit comes at an important time following the formation of the new government in Assam and could provide fresh momentum to regional cooperation, trade, tourism, and infrastructure development between Bhutan and Northeast India.

Earlier, Tobgay was received at the Nalbari Convention Centre by Nalbari Senior Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Das along with officials of the district administration.

The proposed Gelephu-Kokrajhar connectivity project is being viewed as a key component of future India-Bhutan economic integration and border infrastructure expansion.