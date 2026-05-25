Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay meets Assam Governor, CM Himanta; focus on Northeast cooperation

Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on May 25 met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between Bhutan and India’s Northeast, particularly Assam.

Tobgay, who arrived in Assam earlier in the day, called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present. According to an official statement, the meeting covered a broad range of issues aimed at boosting cooperation and strengthening relations in the larger interest of the northeastern region.

A cultural evening highlighting Assam’s heritage and hospitality was also organised in honour of the visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said Assam is playing an important role in strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and Bhutan.

“Bharat and Bhutan share a very special civilisational relationship. Assam is playing a pivotal role in strengthening this relationship, which will define the growth of the South Asian region in the 21st century,” Sarma said.

Earlier, Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora received the Bhutan Prime Minister at State Guest House No. 1 in Koinadhora, Guwahati.

Bora said Assam and Bhutan share deep historical and socio-cultural ties built on mutual trust, shared traditions and long-standing cooperation across sectors.

He expressed confidence that Tobgay’s visit would further deepen ties and create new opportunities for goodwill, cultural exchange and regional cooperation.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, General Administration Department Secretary Narsing Pawar and other senior state government officials were also present during the Bhutan Prime Minister’s arrival.