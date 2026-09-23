Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay praises India, Assam’s support for Gelephu Mindfulness City

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has described India as a “trusted friend” and highlighted the support extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Assam government to the Gelephu Mindfulness City project during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

Tobgay, speaking at the UN General Assembly, underlined the close relationship between India and Bhutan and referred to the support received from New Delhi and Assam for the ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative.

Reacting to the remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Bhutanese prime minister for recognising Assam’s growth and its role in the project.

“Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister H.E @tsheringtobgay, for your warm words of appreciation on Assam's growth and the special place it has in the Gelephu Mindfulness City project,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma said the relationship between India and Bhutan was rooted in trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations.

“India and Bhutan share a friendship rooted in trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations and Assam will continue to play its part in strengthening this special partnership,” he said.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City is a major development initiative being promoted by Bhutan in its southern region, close to the Assam border. The project is envisaged as a regional economic and urban hub with connectivity and investment linkages with neighbouring areas.

Bhutan’s emphasis on Assam’s role also underscores the northeastern state’s geographical importance in strengthening connectivity and economic ties between India and Bhutan.