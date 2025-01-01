Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significance of his recent four-day visit to Bhutan, emphasizing the transformative potential of the Gelephu Mindful City (GMC) project. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sarma detailed his engagement with Bhutanese authorities and the strategic importance of Gelephu, a town located near Assam's border that provides seamless connectivity to various Bhutanese districts.

“The Gelephu Mindful City, once fully developed, is poised to revolutionize the regional economy,” Sarma stated. He highlighted Bhutan's proactive approach to encouraging Assam's participation in the project, particularly in attracting investments from global billionaires who will likely frequent the upcoming luxurious hotels in Gelephu.

“These investors can also channel their resources into projects across Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Bongaigaon districts,” Sarma explained. The Chief Minister clarified that Assam's role would not involve developing a twin city on its side of the border but instead complementing Bhutan's efforts to enhance the region's economic and infrastructural profile.

Sarma also revealed Bhutan's willingness to allow Assam to utilize its water resources for irrigation and power generation projects, marking a milestone in bilateral cooperation. “This visit, facilitated by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, is a historic one. Its impact will resonate for decades, potentially shaping the future for 30 years,” he remarked.

Further strengthening ties, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is expected to visit Guwahati for the 'Advantage Assam' conclave in February. Additionally, His Royal Highness King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk has confirmed plans to visit Assam with his family in 2025.

Sarma’s visit to Bhutan, from December 16 to attend the Himalayan nation’s National Day celebrations, was conducted at the invitation of the Bhutanese King, underscoring the growing partnership between Assam and Bhutan.