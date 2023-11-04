Bhutan's king Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk embarked on a delightful journey to Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park on November 4. The Bhutanese King's visit is part of his maiden three-day tour of Assam, signifying the profound ties between the neighboring nations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to express his pleasure at the Bhutanese King's appreciation of Assam's biodiversity.

"I am glad to learn that His Majesty the King of Bhutan enjoyed the rich biodiversity of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park," the Chief Minister posted. "We are eager to host His Majesty along with his family who will definitely be mesmerized by the beauty of Kaziranga!"

The historic meeting between Bhutan's King and Assam Chief Minister, which transpired on November 3, exemplified the mutual respect and shared vision that underpins the strong relations between Bhutan and Assam. King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk and his entourage were greeted with a grand welcome as they arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport in Guwahati, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet members, and senior officials of the Assam government extended warm greetings.

Before venturing to Kaziranga, the Bhutanese King made a spiritual visit to the revered Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in the city, symbolizing the cultural and spiritual connections between Bhutan and Assam.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk's diplomatic tour extends to New Delhi on November 5, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other high-ranking officials of the Government of India. The visit holds the promise of fostering stronger ties and collaborative efforts between Bhutan and India.