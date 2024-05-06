All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Radhika Khera, announced her resignation from the party on May 6. She cited criticism regarding her visit to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya as a contributing factor to her decision. Khera expressed disappointment, stating that this criticism led to a lack of justice for her in an incident that occurred at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.

Addressing her resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera shared her decision publicly on her social media platform. In her letter, she highlighted the cultural significance of Ayodhya for Hindus, particularly emphasizing the importance of the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Khera expressed her belief that while many Hindus find fulfillment in merely catching a glimpse of Ram Lalla, there have been individuals opposing such sentiments.

Khera reflected on her more than 22 years of dedicated service to the party, from her involvement in the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) to her role as the AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh. Despite her commitment and sincerity, she felt compelled to resign from both her party membership and her position.

The decision to resign followed an altercation between Khera and Sushil Anand Shukla, the Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairperson, on April 30 at the party office in Raipur. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from discussions regarding the upcoming visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the following day.