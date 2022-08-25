The Vibrant North East 2022, organized jointly by the Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) and Rural Development and Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), begins at Assam’s Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara today.

Addressing the inaugural event, Naveen Dhingra, Chief General Manager (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) NABARD said that North East has huge potential in the agriculture and horticulture sector. There is a need to showcase its products both nationally and internationally to boost the economy of the region.

The three-day-long event will bring a large number of stakeholders from the Industry, Government, and development sectors to showcase the programs and schemes, products, technologies, and services, and deliberate upon the issues and opportunities for the way forward.

Ms. Anenla T Sato, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Horticulture, Govt of Nagaland asserted that this kind of initiative will help the farmers of the region to showcase and sell their products.

Vibrant North East will provide a platform for the development of the agriculture sector in the region said PL Thanga, Chairman of, Vibrant North East Program and Former Secretary, of NEC.

With an aim to highlight the potential of the North East region in various fields different industries and organizations exhibited their programmes and schemes etc at the event. The Central Bureau of Communication, (CBC) Regional Office, Guwahati also participated and showcased a photo exhibition on the theme of 8 years of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan.

B Narayanan, Director General, North East Zone, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting visited the CBC exhibition stall and appreciated the initiatives by the regional unit. The exhibition showcased various photo panels on developmental schemes and initiatives and achievements of 8 years of government. Apart from that photo panels of the freedom fighters of the North Eastern Zone were also displayed at the exhibition.

The Publications Division, Guwahati also put up a stall with a wide array of Books and Journals at the event. The books on diverse subjects ranging from the history of freedom struggle, important speeches, and heritage to children’s literature, etc. are displayed at the stall.

Dr. MJ Khan, Chairman Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture gave the welcome address at the inaugural event. Mr. Pankaj Pathak, Member, Ministry of Labour and Employment, GOI, and Dr. Bibeka Saikia, Dean, College of Veterinary Sciences, AAU were also present on the occasion.