‘Biggest liability for BJP’: Gaurav Gogoi claims Assam CM seeking out-of-state voters ahead of 2026 polls

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi levelled a sharp accusation against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming the state government was attempting to bring voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar into Assam’s electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Addressing a party event in Dhubri, Gogoi said Sarma had become “the biggest liability for the BJP,” alleging that the chief minister was “trying hard to include the names of people from other states in the voters list.”

His remarks follow the Election Commission’s directive for a special summary revision of the electoral rolls, with 1 January 2026 set as the qualifying date. The exercise is intended to produce an accurate and updated voter list.

Gogoi urged political parties, media organisations and civic groups to stay alert, warning that “people from other states” must not be allowed to influence the upcoming polls. He said the Congress intends to contest the election not only to increase its numbers but “to come to power to protect and secure the interests of the people.”

The APCC president also claimed the chief minister was in “deep trouble” and had reached out to AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal. He added it was “quite possible that after a few days Asaduddin Owaisi may also come to Assam in a bid to bail him out.”

Positioning the opposition as better prepared for the 2026 contest, Gogoi said alliance-building efforts were already well advanced. Eight parties — the Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, CPI(ML), Jatiya Dal–Asom and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference — have agreed to fight the BJP jointly in the elections scheduled for next year.