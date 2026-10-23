Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, of failing to deliver justice in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, alleging that the investigation has raised serious questions about the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) role.

Gogoi referred to Sarma's repeated statements in the Assam Assembly that Garg was murdered, but questioned whether the SIT constituted by the state government had presented all the relevant facts and evidence before the court.

Pointing to the successive granting of bail to those arrested in connection with the case, the Congress leader said the developments had fuelled public concern over the investigation.

“There is apprehension among people that the SIT formed by Himanta Biswa Sarma was not constituted to deliver justice to Zubeen Garg, but to protect those connected with Zubeen Garg's death,” Gogoi alleged.

He said the developments had left people saddened and surprised, arguing that the state government had failed to meet public expectations for accountability in the case.

Gogoi described the alleged failure to secure justice for the singer as a major setback for Sarma's political career, referring to other allegations levelled against the Chief Minister as well.

“I believe that, in the long political journey of Himanta Biswa Sarma, amid the allegations against him, including allegations of corruption and activities associated with ULFA, the biggest stain on his political career and his biggest failure as of today would be that he and his government have completely failed to deliver justice to Zubeen Garg,” he said.