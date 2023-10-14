A man hailing from Assam, who was injured in the derailment of the North East Express in Bihar, is currently hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna.

The injured, identified as Sirajul Islam, was injured in the train derailment of the North East Express near Raghunathpur in Bihar. Islam, is reported to hail from Godaimari in Assam's Juria. Sirajul reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident, and his condition is stated to be critical even as he is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Patna.

Noteworthy here is that Sirajul Islam was employed as a Coach Attendant on the North East Express train when the accident happened.

At least 23 coaches of the train, on the way to Kamakhya in Assam from Delhi's Anand Vihar station, derailed near Raghunathpur in Bihar's Buxar district on night of October 11 at around 9:53 pm leading to the death of four of its passengers. Among the four persons dead are a mother-daughter duo hailing from Tinsukia district of Assam.