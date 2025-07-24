Bihu beats in UK: London-based Assamese dancers enthrall PM Modi with traditional welcome

A group of London-based Assamese dancers performed the traditional Bihu dance to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, July 23

The vibrant performance was part of a grand cultural reception organized by the Indian diaspora to mark the Prime Minister's arrival and to highlight India's diverse heritage on an international stage.

The performers, originally from Assam and now settled in the UK, said the opportunity to showcase Bihu in front of the Prime Minister was deeply emotional and symbolic.

“I am from Assam and have been living in the UK for the last 12 years. I can’t express how happy I was to see PM Modi. It was a proud moment to perform the Bihu dance,” said Madhusmita Borgohain, one of the lead dancers.

Fellow performer Chinu Kishore, who has lived in the UK for 22 years, echoed the emotion, stating, “It was an honour to perform Bihu and see the Prime Minister in person.”

Prime Minister Modi's arrival in the UK marked the first leg of his two-nation tour. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and will also have an audience with King Charles III. This visit is Modi’s fourth to the UK since taking office, following his trips in 2015, 2018, and to the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021.

The trip aims to strengthen India-UK relations, focusing on trade, investment, technology, education, and cultural partnerships. Both leaders are expected to advance negotiations on a proposed Free Trade Agreement, seeking to expand economic and strategic cooperation.

Following the UK leg of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will continue his official tour with a visit to the Maldives, furthering India's outreach in the region.