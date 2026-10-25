Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 25 condemned the alleged assault on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi district and directed the state police chief to take immediate action against those responsible.

Calling the incident “deeply disturbing and unfortunate”, Sarma said, “Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage.”

The Chief Minister also directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure prompt action against those allegedly involved in the attack.

The incident reportedly took place during a Durga Puja programme organised by Hindustan Club in Sribhumi on October 24, after a group of people allegedly objected to Assamese songs being played in the Barak Valley.

According to the initial report, the group confronted members of the troupe, claiming that Assamese songs should not be played in the region, before allegedly assaulting the performers. All members of the troupe reportedly sustained serious injuries.

The attackers also allegedly damaged several traditional Bihu musical instruments, while some instruments were reportedly taken away. A gold chain belonging to one of the young performers was also allegedly stolen during the incident.

The troupe had reportedly been invited to perform at the Durga Puja event organised by Hindustan Club.

The alleged assault has sparked concerns over the safety of cultural performers and the freedom to showcase Assamese traditions at public events in the Barak Valley.

Further details are awaited from the police and other authorities.