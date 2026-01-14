“Bihu, Puja, Pushbacks”: Assam CM lists deportations among things ‘celebrated’ in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 14 shared a social media post highlighting the state government’s actions against alleged illegal infiltration, placing “pushbacks” alongside traditional festivals such as Bihu and Puja in a list of what he described as things celebrated in Assam.

In the post, Sarma wrote, “Things we celebrate in Assam: Bihu, Puja, Pushbacks,” and stated that “the utter joy of pushing back illegal infiltrators whose aim is to destroy Assam’s culture and demography is immense.” He also claimed that four such alleged illegal infiltrators were pushed back on Monday night, referring to it as a demonstration of “Assam’s hospitality”.

The chief minister did not provide details regarding the location or agencies involved in the action. However, the remarks are in line with the BJP-led Assam government’s stated policy of taking firm measures against illegal immigration, which it considers a threat to the state’s cultural identity and demographic balance.

The state government has repeatedly maintained that pushback operations are conducted in coordination with central agencies and in accordance with the law. Sarma has consistently underlined that preventing illegal infiltration remains a priority for his administration.

The post drew attention on social media, reflecting both support for the government’s approach and calls for due process in dealing with migration-related issues.