Bikaner-Guwahati Express meets with accident; 4-5 bogeys derailed
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Bikaner-Guwahati Express meets with accident; 4-5 bogeys derailed
GUWAHATI: A train heading from Patna in Bihar to Guwahati in Assam has met with a terrible accident near Mainaguri town in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.
Four to five bogies of the Bikaner-Guwahati express have derailed. The incident took place after it crossed Mainaguri.
The train in question was heading from Patna to Guwahati. Alipurduar DRM, SP & DM have all rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.
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