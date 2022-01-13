GUWAHATI: A train heading from Patna in Bihar to Guwahati in Assam has met with a terrible accident near Mainaguri town in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Four to five bogies of the Bikaner-Guwahati express have derailed. The incident took place after it crossed Mainaguri.

The train in question was heading from Patna to Guwahati. Alipurduar DRM, SP & DM have all rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

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